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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai to Get Rain Relief as Heavy Downpour Alert Issued Across Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Summer rain activity has intensified across Tamil Nadu, bringing relief from heat in several regions. The weather department has now issued heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts for multiple districts till May 13
Heavy Rain Alert for Southern Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu has been witnessing widespread summer showers over the past few days, especially in the southern belt. According to the weather department, districts including Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi are likely to receive heavy rainfall on May 11. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in several places across the state.
Rain and Strong Winds to Continue Till May 13
The rainy spell is expected to continue over the next two days. On May 12, districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai may witness heavy rain along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. On May 13, heavy showers are also likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Erode districts.
Chennai to Witness Cloudy Skies and Evening Showers
In Chennai and nearby suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy through the day. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle near 27 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Vellore recorded the state’s highest temperature yesterday at 37.5 degrees Celsius.
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