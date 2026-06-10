According to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, a lower-level atmospheric circulation over southern India is influencing weather conditions across the region. As a result, isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms on June 10.

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The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Tirunelveli district, as well as isolated areas of Theni and Kanniyakumari districts. These locations may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds during the day.