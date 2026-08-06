According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is likely today and tomorrow in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Theni, Tirunelveli and the Nilgiris. The prevailing weak low-level trough over the north Tamil Nadu coast is expected to keep weather conditions favourable for widespread rainfall in these areas.

The IMD has also warned that Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts may continue to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.