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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely in 4 Tamil Nadu Districts Today and Tomorrow; Chennai May Get Evening Showers
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in four Tamil Nadu districts over the next two days. Chennai may also receive evening showers, while moderate rain is expected in several other regions
Heavy rain forecast for four districts
According to the weather department, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is likely today and tomorrow in the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Theni, Tirunelveli and the Nilgiris. The prevailing weak low-level trough over the north Tamil Nadu coast is expected to keep weather conditions favourable for widespread rainfall in these areas.
The IMD has also warned that Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts may continue to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.
Moderate rainfall to continue across several regions
Apart from the heavy rain zones, moderate rainfall is expected to continue until Sunday across the Western Ghats districts. Showers are also likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Karur and Madurai.
The weather department added that a few other parts of Tamil Nadu could experience light rainfall during the same period.
Chennai may receive evening showers
For Chennai, the forecast suggests moderate rain in isolated areas during the evening or night. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, with the maximum temperature likely to touch around 97°F (about 36°C).
Meanwhile, the IMD said maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain close to normal despite the ongoing rain activity.
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