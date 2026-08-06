On August 6, petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged despite a fall in global crude oil prices. The international price drop was driven by optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement, suggesting improved oil supplies.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Thursday, August 6, even as global crude oil prices slipped amid growing optimism over a possible US-Iran peace agreement. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to keep retail fuel prices steady, offering relief to motorists despite fluctuations in international energy markets.

Brent crude traded lower after reports indicated progress in diplomatic discussions involving the United States and Iran, raising hopes that tensions in the Middle East could ease and improve oil supplies. The softer crude prices have strengthened expectations that fuel costs may remain stable in the near term, although any revision in domestic retail prices will depend on global oil movements, exchange rates and government tax policies.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities (August 6)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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In India, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by state-owned oil marketing companies, but recent retail rates have largely remained unchanged. The final price paid by consumers varies from state to state because of differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and other local levies.

Motorists in major cities continue to pay the same rates as the previous day. Delhi remains among the cheapest metro cities for fuel, while prices are comparatively higher in cities such as Hyderabad and Kolkata due to state taxes.

Although international crude oil has retreated on optimism surrounding a possible US-Iran agreement, analysts believe sustained geopolitical stability and consistent crude price trends will be necessary before any significant reduction in domestic fuel prices is considered. Meanwhile, the recent fall in oil prices has also supported the Indian rupee, improving overall market sentiment.

Consumers are advised to check daily fuel prices before refuelling, as petrol and diesel rates are reviewed every morning at 6 a.m. Any changes in international crude prices, currency movements or taxation policies can influence retail prices across different states.

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