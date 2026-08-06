Seven people, including three from Punjab, were arrested in Kangra for a theft involving Rs 3.5 crore. Police recovered Rs 90 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore. Shimla Police also seized assets worth Rs 2.28 crore in two NDPS cases.

Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested seven individuals, including three residents of Punjab, in Kangra district in connection with a major theft and concealment case involving cash, gold, and diamonds worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore. According to police, a case under sections 316 (2) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Rakkar police station in the Dehra subdivision.

SP Dehra Sandeep Dhawal on Wednesday told ANI, "The police received a complaint on June 29 wherein the complainant alleged that Rs 2.5 crore in cash and around 4 to 4.5 kg of jewellery, comprising gold, silver, and diamonds, had been concealed by some of his relatives". "Acting on the complaint, police conducted targeted raids across multiple locations following a thorough investigation. The operations led to the recovery of Rs 90 lakh in cash, 801 US Dollars, and jewellery valued at Rs 2.5 crore, including 1.324 kg of gold along with silver and diamonds, while seven persons were taken into custody", he said.

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Network

Earlier on July 17, in a major crackdown on the financial network of narcotics trafficking, Shimla Police seized illegal movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.28 crore in two separate NDPS cases following detailed financial investigations, officials said. The action is part of the district police's strategy to dismantle the economic infrastructure of drug trafficking by targeting properties allegedly acquired from proceeds of crime, in addition to prosecuting those involved in narcotics offences.

First NDPS Case: Assets Worth Rs 2.05 Crore Seized

In the first case, an FIR was registered at Kotkhai Police Station on September 19, 2024, under Sections 21, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police conducted a financial investigation against 17 accused. According to police, the investigation found that proceeds from drug trafficking had allegedly been used to acquire 16 vehicles, two residential flats in Solan, and one residential house, with a combined estimated value of Rs 2.05 crore. Police said the assets were disproportionate to the accused persons' known lawful sources of income and were seized in accordance with the law.

Second NDPS Case: Heroin Recovery Leads to Arrests

In the second case, an FIR was registered at Baluganj (West) Police Station after police recovered 8 grams of heroin (chitta) from the possession of accused Rishabh Kumar near Tara Devi Road on National Highway-05 on April 21, 2026. A second accused, Badal alias Titla, was arrested on April 25 under Section 29 of the NDPS Act. (ANI)