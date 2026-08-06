The Delhi Assembly's Business Advisory Committee decided to table two C&AG reports and a DERC notification during the Monsoon Session. The Committee also agreed to introduce three Bills on public services, urban shelter, and B&B establishments.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee was chaired by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, at which it was unanimously decided that two reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) and a notification concerning the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will be laid on the Table of the House during the Monsoon Session earlier today.

According to a press release, the Committee also decided that three Bills relating to the time-bound delivery of public services, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and bed-and-breakfast establishments will be introduced during the Sixth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, scheduled from August 7 to 11, 2026.

Detailed Agenda for the Session

C&AG Reports

Speaker Vijender Gupta further informed that Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister and Minister of Finance, will lay "Report No. 01 of 2026, Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended 31.03.2023 relating to the Government of NCT of Delhi" and "Report No. 02 of 2026, Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on State Finance for the year 2024-2025 relating to the Government of NCT of Delhi" on the Table of the House.

DERC Notification

The press release further stated that Speaker Vijender Gupta informed that Ashish Sood, Minister of Power, will lay the notification and corrigendum concerning the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026 on the Table of the House.

Proposed Bills

Gupta also informed that the Bills proposed to be introduced are "The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026", which provides for the repeal of the Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time Bound Services) Act, 2011; further a Bill proposing an amendment to Section 2, Clause (g), Sub-clause (iii) of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act, 2010, read with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Act, 2015 and Delhi Act 05 of 2020; and a Bill proposing the repeal of "The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007" (Delhi Act No. 11 of 2007), along with its Amendment Acts of 2010 and 2021.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma (Chief Whip), Om Prakash Sharma, Som Dutt, Jitender Mahajan and Shri Suriender Kumar, the press release said. (ANI)