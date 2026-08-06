Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A monsoon trough and a low-pressure system are teaming up to bring heavy rains across West Bengal. The Met Department has issued a forecast for heavy showers and thunderstorms in multiple districts
Kolkata Weather
A monsoon trough and low-pressure system have been causing heavy rains for a few days now. While South Bengal got rain earlier, North Bengal is seeing more showers today. The downpour in South Bengal also picked up since Wednesday afternoon, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The Met office says the rain will only get heavier.
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Kolkata Weather
Rain For North Bengal
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