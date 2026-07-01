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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for These Districts, Chennai to See Light Showers
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and widespread rainfall over the next three days. Chennai may receive light to moderate showers, while heavy rain is likely in select hill districts
Thunderstorms and Rain Likely Across Tamil Nadu
According to the latest weather bulletin, a trough extending from Maharashtra to north Kerala remains active, while an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Bangladesh between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above sea level. As a result, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3.
From July 1 to July 2, isolated places in north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Southern Tamil Nadu is also likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at isolated locations.
Heavy Rain Alert for Hill Districts; Chennai Forecast
On July 3, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in the hill regions of Coimbatore district, the Nilgiris and Theni districts. The remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in a few parts of the city during the evening or night. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 38–39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to stay between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid the Sea
The weather department has issued strong wind warnings for coastal and offshore regions.
From July 1 to July 2, winds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin Sea. Similar conditions are expected over the south Tamil Nadu coast on July 3 and July 4.
Over the Bay of Bengal, wind speeds may reach 45 to 55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph in parts of the southwest Bay on July 1. Strong winds are also expected over adjoining areas of the southeast and central Bay of Bengal, as well as the Andaman Sea.
In the Arabian Sea, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from July 1 to July 2. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas until conditions improve.
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