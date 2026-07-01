The weather department has issued strong wind warnings for coastal and offshore regions.

From July 1 to July 2, winds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin Sea. Similar conditions are expected over the south Tamil Nadu coast on July 3 and July 4.

Over the Bay of Bengal, wind speeds may reach 45 to 55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph in parts of the southwest Bay on July 1. Strong winds are also expected over adjoining areas of the southeast and central Bay of Bengal, as well as the Andaman Sea.

In the Arabian Sea, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from July 1 to July 2. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas until conditions improve.