Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Till June 29
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to experience widespread rain activity over next few days due to a trough extending along coastal regions. The Met Department has forecast thunderstorms, gusty winds, moderate rainfall
Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Across Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is likely to witness widespread rainfall activity over the coming days as a trough extending along the state's coastal regions continues to influence weather conditions. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate rainfall across several districts, including Chennai.
According to the latest weather bulletin, a trough extending along the Tamil Nadu coast at an altitude of around 0.9 km is affecting weather patterns across the state. Due to this system, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in isolated places on June 26.
Districts including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Kallakurichi may receive moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. Similar conditions are expected in Puducherry and Karaikal.
Heavy Rain Forecast Over Next Three Days
June 27:
Light to moderate rain is likely in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Chennai and neighbouring districts may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris.
June 28:
Rain activity is expected to intensify over western and southern districts. Heavy rain may occur in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai and Kanyakumari districts, along with the hilly regions of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.
June 29:
Similar weather conditions are expected to continue, with heavy rainfall likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanyakumari and the hill regions of southern Tamil Nadu.
Chennai Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in some areas during the evening or night hours. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 38°C and 39°C, while minimum temperatures may hover around 28°C to 29°C.
The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining sea regions from June 26 to June 29. Similar conditions are expected over parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, the south Andhra Pradesh coast and sections of the Arabian Sea.
Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the affected sea areas during the warning period and follow official weather advisories closely.
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