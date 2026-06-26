Tamil Nadu is likely to witness widespread rainfall activity over the coming days as a trough extending along the state's coastal regions continues to influence weather conditions. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, gusty winds and moderate rainfall across several districts, including Chennai.

According to the latest weather bulletin, a trough extending along the Tamil Nadu coast at an altitude of around 0.9 km is affecting weather patterns across the state. Due to this system, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in isolated places on June 26.

Districts including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Kallakurichi may receive moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. Similar conditions are expected in Puducherry and Karaikal.