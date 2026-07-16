Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Warning for 19 Districts, Chennai to Stay Hot
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to experience intense heat across several districts, while isolated rain is expected in parts of the Western Ghats over the next few days. Chennai will remain hot and humid
Heatwave Alert Issued for 19 Tamil Nadu Districts
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned that heatwave conditions are likely in isolated parts of 19 districts on July 16. The affected districts include Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Madurai.
Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain 2°C to 4°C above normal on July 16 and 17. The weather department expects no significant change in temperatures on July 18 and 19.
Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Chennai Weather Outlook
The weather department said light rain is likely over isolated places in the Western Ghat districts on July 16 due to changes in westerly wind patterns, while most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to witness dry weather.
From July 17, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur over the Western Ghat districts, North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Other parts of the state could receive light rain with thunderstorms. Similar weather is expected on July 18, while light rain is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu on July 19.
For Chennai, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy on July 16. Daytime temperatures may reach 38°C to 39°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28°C to 29°C. Residents may experience uncomfortable hot and humid conditions.
Strong Winds Prompt Fishermen Advisory
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to strong winds over several coastal regions.
Along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kumari Sea, winds of 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph are expected on July 16.
Over parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, wind speeds may reach 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph. The Andaman Sea and adjoining central Bay of Bengal could witness winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.
The east-central Arabian Sea adjoining the central-west Arabian Sea is also expected to experience strong winds of 45-55 kmph with gusts up to 65 kmph from July 16 to July 19. Fishermen have been advised to avoid these regions during the warning period.
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