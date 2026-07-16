The weather department said light rain is likely over isolated places in the Western Ghat districts on July 16 due to changes in westerly wind patterns, while most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to witness dry weather.

From July 17, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur over the Western Ghat districts, North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Other parts of the state could receive light rain with thunderstorms. Similar weather is expected on July 18, while light rain is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu on July 19.

For Chennai, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy on July 16. Daytime temperatures may reach 38°C to 39°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28°C to 29°C. Residents may experience uncomfortable hot and humid conditions.