The mortal remains of Havildar Mohd Iqbal, an Assam Rifles soldier who died in Nagaland, were brought to his home in Poonch, J&K. His son expressed pride in his father's sacrifice and vowed to join the armed forces to serve the country.

Mortal Remains of Fallen Soldier Brought to Poonch

The mortal remains of Havildar Mohd Iqbal, an Assam Rifles soldier who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Nagaland, was brought to his native residence in Kallar Mohra, Poonch, on Wednesday.

Army personnel paid a solemn tribute to the Assam Rifles' fallen soldier, honouring his dedication and service to the nation. A large number of locals and relatives gathered at his residence to catch a final glimpse and pay their respects to the braveheart.

Son Vows to Follow Father's Footsteps

Speaking to ANI, Fasal Iqbal, the son of the deceased Havildar, expressed immense pride in his father's sacrifice and shared his own resolve to serve the country. "We feel proud that he made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. I feel good knowing he did something truly right for the country and made that sacrifice. It is a matter of pride for all of us," Fasal said. Motivated by his father's valour, Fasal added that he intends to follow in his footsteps by joining the armed forces. "My resolve is to become a good officer, serve the country, and take revenge on the enemies," he added.

Havildar Mohd Iqbal had been serving in Nagaland, where he lost his life while performing his duties.

Assam Rifles Honours Another Fallen Hero

Earlier on July 11, the Assam Rifles in Tripura had also organised a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Radhanagar Battalion in remembrance of Rifleman (GD) Govind Singh of 28 Assam Rifles, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation on 10 July 1996.

On 10 July 1996, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the general area of Mandrala in Jammu & Kashmir, a search operation was launched. As the party approached the suspected militant camp, it came under fire. During the fierce exchange of fire, Rifleman (GD) Govind Singh displayed exemplary courage and devotion to duty. He sustained gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries, laying down his life in the highest traditions of valour and selfless service.

The wreaths were laid by the Subedar Major, Adjutant, Second-in-Command and the Commandant of the Battalion in a dignified ceremony attended by all troops. The gathering observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the fallen soldier whose unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations of Assam Rifles personnel.

The ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers of Assam Rifles and reaffirmed the Force's unwavering commitment to honouring their legacy.