The Uttarakhand SDRF rescued a man, Mohit Rawat, who fell into a deep gorge on the Kedarnath trekking route. The team carried out a challenging nighttime rescue near Gaurikund and safely extricated the injured individual after a difficult search.

Man Rescued from Deep Gorge

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of the Uttarakhand Police successfully rescued a young man who fell into a deep gorge on the Kedarnath trekking route on Wednesday night, officials said. The incident occurred near Chhodi, located approximately two kilometres ahead of Gaurikund.

Intensive Nighttime Operation

The District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), Rudraprayag, alerted the SDRF late at night on July 15, requesting immediate rescue assistance for the individual. Following the information, an SDRF rescue team from the Gaurikund Post, led by Team Commander Ashish Dimri, rushed to the spot with specialised rescue equipment.

The team coordinated with the local police, District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), and YMF personnel to initiate an intensive search and rescue operation in the darkness. Despite the extremely difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions, the SDRF personnel managed to navigate the steep descent to reach the injured youth in the gorge.

He was safely extricated and brought back up to Gaurikund. After being safely rescued and provided with primary first aid on-site, the individual was shifted to a hospital for further medical treatment. The rescued individual has been identified as Mohit Rawat, a resident of Badasu village in the Rampur area of Rudraprayag district.

Heightened Vigil During Char Dham Yatra

The Kedarnath trek route is currently witnessing a heavy influx of pilgrims, and the SDRF remains stationed at various sensitive points along the track to handle such emergencies during the ongoing monsoon season. The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines.

The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. The Uttarakhand Police have made multi-layered arrangements to ensure the safety, smooth movement, and well-organised management of pilgrims visiting the shrines. (ANI)