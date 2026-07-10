For Chennai, the IMD expects partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas throughout the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 38°C and 39°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29°C to 30°C.

Rainfall on Thursday evening brought relief from the recent heat across the city, although waterlogging in low-lying areas disrupted traffic in several localities.

Looking ahead:

July 11: Moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 30–40 kmph is expected in the Western Ghats districts, while light rain is likely elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. July 12–13: Moderate rain is forecast over parts of the Western Ghats, with light showers expected across the remaining districts and adjoining Union Territories.