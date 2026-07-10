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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain in Western Districts, Chennai May See Thunderstorms
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness another spell of monsoon rain today, with the IMD issuing a heavy rainfall warning for parts of the Western Ghats. Chennai may also receive light showers accompanied by thunderstorms
Heavy Rain Alert for Western Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over the hill regions of Coimbatore and The Nilgiris on July 10. The weather is being influenced by a trough extending from southern Gujarat to northern Kerala at mean sea level.
Apart from these districts, other Western Ghats regions are likely to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. Isolated parts of the rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may receive light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning.
Chennai May Receive Thunderstorms; Rain to Continue Over Next Three Days
For Chennai, the IMD expects partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas throughout the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 38°C and 39°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29°C to 30°C.
Rainfall on Thursday evening brought relief from the recent heat across the city, although waterlogging in low-lying areas disrupted traffic in several localities.
Looking ahead:
July 11: Moderate rain with thunderstorms and winds of 30–40 kmph is expected in the Western Ghats districts, while light rain is likely elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. July 12–13: Moderate rain is forecast over parts of the Western Ghats, with light showers expected across the remaining districts and adjoining Union Territories.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Away from Rough Seas
The IMD has also issued a marine weather warning due to strong winds over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
Bay of Bengal July 10: Winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected over the North Andhra coast, the Andaman Sea and adjoining central-east Bay of Bengal. July 11: Wind speeds may increase to 45–55 kmph, with gusts reaching 65 kmph over parts of the Andaman Sea. Other adjoining regions could continue to experience winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Arabian Sea
On July 10, strong winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over parts of the central Arabian Sea. Coastal waters off Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and nearby regions may also witness winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.
The weather department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into these sea areas during the warning period to ensure their safety.
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