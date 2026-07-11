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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain as Western Ghats Brace for Moderate Showers
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The IMD has forecast light rain with thunderstorms in Chennai and moderate showers in parts of the Western Ghats on July 11. A wind warning has also been issued for fishermen over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea
Weather System Driving Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu
According to the IMD, a trough extending along the north Tamil Nadu coast at around 0.9 km above mean sea level, along with another trough stretching from Telangana to the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast between 1.5 km and 3.1 km altitude, is influencing the state's weather.
Because of these systems:
Districts along the Western Ghats are likely to receive moderate rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. Isolated parts of the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience light rain with thunder and lightning. Most other areas are expected to witness predominantly dry weather.
Chennai Forecast and Four-Day Outlook
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Some localities may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
The city is likely to record:
Maximum temperature: 37°C to 38°C Minimum temperature: 27°C to 28°C Forecast for the Next Four Days July 12-14: Moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts, while the rest of Tamil Nadu is likely to remain largely dry. July 15: Light to moderate rainfall may continue over the Western Ghats districts. Most other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to experience dry weather.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid Certain Sea Areas
The IMD has also issued a marine weather warning due to strong winds over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
Bay of Bengal July 12: Strong winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over the South Andaman Sea, while the North Andaman Sea may experience winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. July 13: Squally winds of 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, are likely over parts of the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and the southeast Bay of Bengal. The Andaman Sea is also expected to witness winds of up to 60 kmph. Arabian Sea July 11: Strong winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are forecast over the central-west, northwest and northeast Arabian Sea, including adjoining east-central Arabian Sea regions. July 12-14: Similar wind conditions are expected to persist over the central-west and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea.
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the affected sea regions during the warning period for their safety.
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