According to the IMD, a trough extending along the north Tamil Nadu coast at around 0.9 km above mean sea level, along with another trough stretching from Telangana to the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast between 1.5 km and 3.1 km altitude, is influencing the state's weather.

Because of these systems:

Districts along the Western Ghats are likely to receive moderate rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. Isolated parts of the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may experience light rain with thunder and lightning. Most other areas are expected to witness predominantly dry weather.