Mamata Banerjee hit back at critics, vowing not to be deterred by 'age-shaming' and alleging BJP supporters wished her death. Amid a party rebellion, she expressed confidence in rebuilding TMC and asserted she would continue fighting for the people.

‘Won’t be deterred by age-shaming’: Mamata hits back at critics

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit back at her critics amid the ongoing rebellion within the party, saying attempts to "age-shame" her would not deter her and asserting that she would continue fighting for the people.

Speaking through a video message, Banerjee urged people not to age-shame anyone and alleged that BJP supporters had wished for her death after the election results. "Do not try to age-shame anyone. On the day of the election result, lumpens of the BJP wished me death by heart attack. I will stay alive till I see your end," she said.

Banerjee asserted that she would continue fighting for the common people and workers, adding that many new people were joining the TMC. "I will fight for the common people and the workers. I have enough workers; many new people are also joining us," she said.

‘If I can restart the party in 2006, I can do it in 2026’

Her remarks came as the TMC continues to grapple with resignations and rebellion following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Banerjee also projected confidence despite the setbacks, saying she could rebuild the party just as she had done in 2006. "Today we have 18 MPs. Yes, some are being threatened. Even today, one man is left. He told me yesterday that his family is being threatened. I will say -- those who want to leave, please do. If I can restart (the party) in 2006, I can do it in 2026," she said in a video message.

Alleges foul play in elections, police partisanship

She also questioned the outcome of the recent Assembly elections, alleging, "We were made to lose. Someday it will be proven."

Banerjee further accused the police of acting in favour of the BJP. "I respect the police, but they are acting as BJP workers and threatening our leaders. Either join the BJP or the other camp; if not, they are being sent to jail," she alleged.

The TMC chief also maintained that she had not compromised her principles despite the political challenges. "If I had done setting we would not have faced this, but I don't sell my conscience," she said.

TMC grapples with rebellion as Madan Mitra resigns

Her comments come after Kamarhati MLA and former West Bengal minister Madan Mitra resigned from the TMC, saying he was unable to work effectively within the party and alleging that the leadership was focused on promoting general secretary Abhishek Banerjee rather than strengthening the organisation. Mitra also claimed that his concerns had repeatedly gone unaddressed by the party leadership. (ANI)