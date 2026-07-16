A massive fire erupted at the Karur City Municipal Corporation's garbage dump on Wednesday night. The blaze, which has been burning for over five hours, has engulfed the large waste heap in thick smoke, with 20 firefighters battling the flames.

A massive fire broke out at the garbage dump owned by the Karur City Municipal Corporation on Wednesday night. The fire reportedly broke out suddenly at around 8 pm, and the blaze spread rapidly across the mountain-like heap of accumulated waste, engulfing the area in thick smoke.

Firefighters Battle Blaze

The flames have been burning for more than five hours, spreading across huge piles of garbage and sending intense heat and thick smoke into the surrounding area.

More than 20 personnel from the Karur Fire and Rescue Services are battling the blaze using three fire engines.

About the Dump Yard

Solid waste collected from all 48 wards under the Karur City Municipal Corporation is routinely dumped at the municipal garbage yard located near the Government Footwear Unit.

Further details are awaited.