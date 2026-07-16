Bihar Police arrested a railway employee's wife, her lover, and a contract killer for his murder. The victim was shot on a train after his wife and her lover hired the hitman to remove him as an 'obstacle' in their relationship.

Bihar Police has arrested three people, including the wife of a railway employee and her alleged lover, for allegedly conspiring to murder him through a contract killer after he was shot aboard the Jansadharan Express near Badlaghat in Katihar Rail District last month.

According to Bihar Police, Devkumar Gunjan was shot and injured by unidentified assailants on the Jansadharan Express near Badlaghat under the jurisdiction of Mansi Railway Police Station on June 11. The official informed that a case was registered at Mansi Rail Police Station on June 12 under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Arrests Made in Joint Operation

In a statement, Bihar Police said, "Based on evidence obtained through technical and scientific investigation, a joint raid was conducted by the Katihar Rail District police and the STF/STAW-03 unit. This resulted in the arrest and interrogation of one Ajit Kumar, Samita (the victim's wife), and Raju Kumar alias Dheeraj."

Motive Revealed: A Love Triangle

Police said Ajit Kumar confessed during interrogation that Devkumar Gunjan was an obstacle in his romantic relationship with Samita. "Ajit Kumar confessed that Devkumar Gunjan was an obstacle in the romantic relationship between him and Samita. Acting on a premeditated conspiracy, Ajit and Samita hired Dheeraj, a contract killer, to shoot Devkumar Gunjan while he was on the train. The victim subsequently passed away during treatment," Police said.

SIT Formed to Probe Case

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Rail, Katihar, Devkumar Gunjan, an electricity department employee posted in Jamui, was travelling to meet his wife, Samita Kumari, a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posted in Supaul, when he was attacked on the train. Following the incident, the Katihar SP, Rail, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of the Barauni Rail Sub-Divisional Police Officer to probe the case, while the investigation was continuously monitored.

The joint operation carried out by the Rail District Katihar SIT and Special Task Force STF/STAW-03 led to the arrest of Ajit Kumar, an electricity department employee and alleged lover, Samita Kumari, and Raju Kumar alias Dheeraj, who police identified as the contract killer.

Further Investigation Underway

Police said investigations and raids are continuing to trace other accused involved in the conspiracy. "Intensive investigations and continuous raids are being conducted against the other criminals involved in the incident; they will soon be arrested, the investigation will be concluded, and a speedy trial will be ensured to secure their conviction," the police said.

Contract Killer's Criminal History

The police also said that Raju Kumar alias Dheeraj has a criminal record and had previously been jailed in connection with cases dated November 11, 2025, under Sections 109 and 126 of the BNS and Section 27 of the Arms Act. He is currently out on bail, and his criminal antecedents are being further examined.

Police recovered mobile phones, including SIM cards, allegedly used in the commission of the crime from Samita Kumari, Ajit Kumar and Raju Kumar alias Dheeraj during the investigation. Further investigation is still underway.