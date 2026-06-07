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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai to See Rain? Weather Department Issues Fresh Tamil Nadu Alert
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation over north Kerala, adjoining regions is expected to trigger widespread rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu. Weather department has warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds in 14 districts
Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 14 Tamil Nadu Districts
The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across several parts of Tamil Nadu on June 7. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.
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Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph during thunderstorms, increasing the possibility of localized disruptions. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive light to moderate rain.
Rainy Conditions Expected to Continue for the Next Three Days
Weather officials have indicated that rainfall activity is likely to persist until June 10. On June 8 and June 9, several western and southern districts, especially the hill regions of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Tirunelveli, could witness heavy spells of rain along with lightning and gusty winds.
By June 10, rainfall intensity is expected to reduce slightly, though isolated heavy showers may still occur in the hilly areas of Tirunelveli and parts of Kanniyakumari district. Most other regions of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during this period.
Chennai Weather and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai, the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Despite the possibility of showers, daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, hovering around 39°C to 40°C, while minimum temperatures may stay between 29°C and 30°C.
The weather department has also issued a caution for fishermen. Strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are expected over Tamil Nadu coastal waters, the Gulf of Mannar, the Andaman Sea, parts of the Bay of Bengal, and sections of the Arabian Sea through June 10. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into these waters during the warning period.
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