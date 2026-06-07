The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across several parts of Tamil Nadu on June 7. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts.

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Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph during thunderstorms, increasing the possibility of localized disruptions. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive light to moderate rain.