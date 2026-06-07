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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR Heat Returns After Rain Relief, Temperature to Touch 40°C Today
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: After a brief spell of rain brought relief from the summer heat, Delhi-NCR is set to experience rising temperatures once again. Clear skies and strong sunshine are expected to push the mercury close to 40°C today
Heat Makes a Comeback Across Delhi-NCR
Residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to feel the return of intense summer conditions on Sunday as clear skies dominate the region. The recent showers that lowered temperatures have now given way to bright sunshine, causing daytime temperatures to climb once again. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40°C, while the minimum may remain around 29°C, making conditions uncomfortable even during the night.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Brief Relief to Kolkata, Humid Conditions Continue
Humidity and Warm Nights Add to Discomfort
Apart from the rising temperatures, humidity levels are expected to remain around 57 percent, increasing the feeling of heat. Morning temperatures started at nearly 30°C, and light winds are unlikely to provide much relief. The combination of warm nights, humid conditions, and strong daytime sunshine could make outdoor activities challenging, particularly during the afternoon hours.
Heatwave Likely Before Rain Offers Relief
Weather forecasts indicate that temperatures could rise further over the next few days, with the mercury potentially reaching 42°C by Tuesday. Heatwave-like conditions may develop across parts of Delhi-NCR as the hot spell intensifies. However, there is some relief in sight, with a change in weather expected later in the week. Rainfall is likely around Friday and Saturday, which could bring temperatures down and ease the prevailing heat.
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