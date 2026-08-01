India is set to showcase its rapidly transforming maritime sector at SMM Hamburg 2026, a leading global trade fair. A high-level delegation will highlight progress in ports, shipping, and green initiatives to attract international collaboration.

India's Maritime Leadership to Shine at SMM Hamburg 2026

India's maritime leadership is set to take the global stage at SMM Hamburg 2026, one of the world's leading international maritime trade fairs, held in Hamburg, Germany, from September 1 to 4, a press release stated. A distinguished Indian delegation comprising senior policymakers and maritime leaders will represent the country at the global event, showcasing India's rapidly transforming maritime sector and its growing role in international shipping and port-led development.

High-Level Delegation and Key Objectives

Vijay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla, will be part of the Indian delegation participating in SMM Hamburg 2026. The Indian delegation will highlight the country's progress across ports and shipping, maritime infrastructure, technology and digitalisation, green initiatives, innovation and sustainable maritime development, while also exploring opportunities for greater international collaboration and investment. (ANI)