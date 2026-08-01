Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the Opposition of disrupting the Monsoon Session, alleging they repeatedly shifted their stance on the NEET issue and were more interested in creating an "uproar" than holding a constructive discussion.

Opposition Accused of Disruptive Tactics in Parliament

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of repeatedly changing its stance during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and said they were interested in creating disruption rather than holding discussions.

Speaking about the Opposition's demands during the session, Meghwal said that the issue raised initially was the NEET paper leak, but the focus later shifted towards demanding accountability. "Throughout this session, the opposition, particularly the Congress, kept shifting its stance. If you look at the all-party floor leaders' meeting held on the 19th, the primary issue raised was a demand for an immediate discussion on the NEET exam paper leak incidents. However, as soon as the discussion began, they changed their stance, arguing that the matter shouldn't be limited to just the discussion itself. They insisted that someone must be held accountable," Meghwal told ANI.

'They Wanted an Uproar'

He further alleged that the Opposition parties were not united on the issues they wanted to raise and were using Parliament proceedings to create disruptions. He said, "They shifted the focus of the debate, and there was even infighting among them. For instance, the SP wanted to discuss alleged irregularities regarding the offerings at the Ram Mandir, while the Congress prioritised the issue of the mistreatment of students. They didn't actually want a discussion; they wanted an uproar. Even today, they kept the Home Minister waiting. This implies that they themselves did not want the discussion."

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Meghwal also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Parliament, alleging that his statements lacked seriousness and responsibility. "Rahul Gandhi's language is neither restrained nor dignified. Even when speaking in the Lok Sabha, he makes all sorts of remarks. That is why no one takes him seriously. Making allegations, lying, and then running away have become part of his character. He never wanted a discussion. This has become his modus operandi. Look at how much he speaks against Narendra Modi. He can precisely say all this because of that freedom of expression," said Meghwal.

On Delimitation Exercise

On the issue of delimitation, Meghwal said the exercise was a constitutional requirement and would have to be carried out after the freeze on seats ends in 2026. "Delimitation is a constitutional mandate. They (Opposition) certainly carry the Constitution around with them, but they don't actually read what is written in it. Seats are to remain frozen until 2026, after which delimitation must take place. Since it is written there, it has to be done," he added.

The issue of delimitation is linked to the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed by Parliament in 2023 but is set to come into effect after a delimitation exercise based on the next census. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 with provisions to increase the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of women's reservation. However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was not passed during the extended Budget Session.

Monsoon Session Adjourned Amid Protests

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die after 19 sittings spread over 25 days, a session in which 12 Bills were passed but only one, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was actually debated in the House. Every other Bill was passed without discussion, as repeated Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak, an alleged "theft" of Ram Temple donations,aand the police alleged crackdown on student protesters on July 20 reduced discussion time to a trickle even as the government pushed through its legislative agenda. (ANI)