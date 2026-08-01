The 133 Infantry Battalion (TA) Ecological Dogra, with Military Hospital Shimla, held a plantation drive in Kufri as part of Van Mahotsav 2026 and the MNS Centenary campaign. Around 500 saplings were planted to promote a greener Himachal Pradesh.

As part of Van Mahotsav 2026 and the Military Nursing Service (MNS) Centenary campaign "Ek Ped Sehat Ke Naam", 133 Infantry Battalion (TA) Ecological Dogra organised a community plantation drive at Adventure Resort, Kufri, Shimla and adjacent local areas and resorts, promoting a healthy environmental commitment.

The drive was conducted under the "Van Mahotsav: 2026" campaign of the 133 Eco Task Force in collaboration with Military Hospital Shimla, local residents of Kufri and Eco Task Force personnel, according to a release.

Col Nagaraja N, Commanding Officer, and Lt Col Jyoti Sukhpal, Matron-in-Charge, Military Hospital Shimla, led and participated in the plantation drive, reinforcing the message of linking environmental conservation with community health.

Approximately 500 saplings were planted, further strengthening the joint commitment towards a greener, healthier and more sustainable Himachal Pradesh, as per the release.

MNS Centenary Campaign: 'Ek Ped Sehat Ke Naam'

Marking a century of dedicated healthcare service (1926-2026), the Military Nursing Service (MNS) has introduced the "Ek Ped Sehat Ke Naam".

About Van Mahotsav

Launched in 1950 by KM Munshi, the then Union Minister for Agriculture and Food, Van Mahotsav is an annual tree-planting festival celebrated across India from July 1st to July 7th.

During this programme, saplings are planted in plantation drives conducted across the nation, the release said.

'Van Mahotsav' has gained significant importance through the years. Millions of trees are planted during this programme across India. This programme has raised awareness of conservation of trees and emphasises the need for planting trees.

To celebrate 'Van Mahotsav', generally, native trees are planted owing to their ability to adapt to the local conditions better and thus have a higher survival rate.

State Governments and civic bodies supply saplings to schools, colleges and academic institutions, NGOs and welfare organisations for planting trees during this week-long festival.

Programmes like screening of short films and documentaries, seminars and exhibitions, and painting and poster-making competitions are also organised to mark the occasion.