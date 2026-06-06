- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Southwest Monsoon Advances
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Southwest Monsoon Advances
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to witness widespread rainfall over the coming days as the Southwest Monsoon strengthens across the region. The weather department has issued heavy rain alerts for multiple districts
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Tamil Nadu
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu as the Southwest Monsoon continues to advance. An upper-air cyclonic circulation over coastal Karnataka and nearby regions is enhancing weather activity across the state.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Red Warning for 3 Districts, Heavy Rain Likely in Chennai and 22 Others
Rainfall was recorded in districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Erode on June 4, with Tirunelveli receiving the highest rainfall of 165 mm.
For June 6, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in districts such as Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Erode, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. The hill regions of Nilgiris and Coimbatore are also expected to receive intense showers.
Heavy rainfall is also forecast in the hilly areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, along with Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Kanyakumari districts. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue until June 11.
High Temperatures and Humidity Continue Despite Rain
Even as rainfall activity increases, several parts of Tamil Nadu continue to experience high temperatures and uncomfortable humidity levels.
On June 4, temperatures crossed 100°F in districts including Chennai, Cuddalore, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Tiruvallur and Ramanathapuram. Chennai recorded the highest temperature at 104.7°F.
According to the weather department, maximum temperatures in some locations were 2°C to 3°C above normal. Coastal areas may continue to experience discomfort due to the combination of high humidity and elevated temperatures.
Chennai Rain Forecast and Fishermen Advisory
For Chennai and its surrounding suburbs, partly cloudy skies are expected with chances of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations.
Daytime temperatures are likely to remain around 39°C to 40°C, while minimum temperatures may hover between 30°C and 31°C.
The weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen. From June 6 to June 9, strong winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, are expected over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kanyakumari sea regions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these waters during the warning period.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.