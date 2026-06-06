The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu as the Southwest Monsoon continues to advance. An upper-air cyclonic circulation over coastal Karnataka and nearby regions is enhancing weather activity across the state.

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Rainfall was recorded in districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Erode on June 4, with Tirunelveli receiving the highest rainfall of 165 mm.

For June 6, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in districts such as Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Erode, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. The hill regions of Nilgiris and Coimbatore are also expected to receive intense showers.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast in the hilly areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, along with Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Kanyakumari districts. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue until June 11.