Four workers died and 18 were rescued after a landslide-like event caused a surge of mud and debris into an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. A massive multi-agency rescue operation is currently underway to reach others.

Rescue operations are currently underway at an under-construction THDC project tunnel near Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, following a sudden influx of mud, debris, and water, resulting in the deaths of four of the 22 workers. The incident occurred after a landslide-like event near the Birhi River sent a heavy surge of water and debris into the tunnel, trapping workers who were on duty.

Out of the 22 individuals inside at the time, 18 workers have been safely rescued, while four were found dead in the incident, the NDRF team commander, Amrit Lal Meena, said.

CM Dhami Monitors Rescue Efforts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is monitoring the situation from the State Disaster Management Authority office in Dehradun, said that instructions have been issued to carry out rescue operations at war footing. "Our topmost priority is to safely evacuate every person trapped inside the tunnel. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, district administration, local police, Health Department, and Disaster Management are all on-site, and instructions have been issued to carry out operations on a war footing," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated.

The Chief Minister said that he has spoken with the injured workers admitted to the Pipalkoti hospital, noting that their conditions are stable. Arrangements, including emergency heli-lifts and transfers to higher medical centres in Srinagar or Rishikesh, have been put on standby for those with more serious injuries. CM Dhami also shared that he has personally updated the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh regarding the safety and medical treatment of workers hailing from their respective states. "I spoke to the injured workers admitted to the Pipalkoti hospital; their condition is stable. I have also informed the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh that their citizens--those injured or involved in the incident--are receiving treatment here. I have shared this information with them and also spoken to the CMS (Chief Medical Superintendent). We are in constant communication with the local Municipal Council Chairman and other public representatives," the CM told reporters.

On-Ground Operational Hurdles

Detailing the ground situation, THDC Project Head Ajay Verma noted that operational hurdles, such as a machine loader getting stuck and damaged in the water, prompted teams to deploy alternative methods to clear the path and reach the remaining individuals. "According to the update we have till now, a total of 22 people were working there. Our teams have gone inside to rescue the remaining four to five people, and the machine loader we had sent got stuck in the water and got damaged, so we are sending help for them in another way," Ajay Verma said.

Reinforcements Join Rescue Mission

To reinforce the ongoing rescue mission, the Chamoli administration has mobilised specialised personnel, including a team of 20 Garhwal Scouts from Joshimath equipped with advanced gear and a dog squad. They have joined forces with the NDRF, SDRF, Army, ITBP, and local police to clear the debris and ensure the safe retrieval of everyone still inside.

(ANI)