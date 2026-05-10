Residents of Chennai woke up to cloudy skies and intermittent showers, a sharp contrast to the city’s usual scorching May temperatures. Areas such as Anna Nagar, Tambaram, Nungambakkam, Ambattur, and Pammal received steady rain through Saturday morning, creating almost monsoon-like conditions across the city.

The unexpected showers helped bring down temperatures and offered much-needed comfort during the peak summer phase. According to weather officials, several districts across Tamil Nadu are also likely to witness a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures over the coming days.