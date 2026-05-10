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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Low-Pressure Area Likely Over Bay of Bengal, Chennai Braces for More Rain
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai witnessed a dramatic shift in weather as steady rainfall and cloudy skies brought relief from the intense summer heat. The changing conditions may strengthen further with a possible low-pressure system
Chennai Experiences Rare Summer Cooldown
Residents of Chennai woke up to cloudy skies and intermittent showers, a sharp contrast to the city’s usual scorching May temperatures. Areas such as Anna Nagar, Tambaram, Nungambakkam, Ambattur, and Pammal received steady rain through Saturday morning, creating almost monsoon-like conditions across the city.
The unexpected showers helped bring down temperatures and offered much-needed comfort during the peak summer phase. According to weather officials, several districts across Tamil Nadu are also likely to witness a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures over the coming days.
Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Widespread Rainfall
Meteorologists have linked the ongoing wet spell to an upper air cyclonic circulation positioned over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby Sri Lanka region. This weather system has already triggered widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu and is expected to intensify weather activity further.
Officials say the system could lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 11. If conditions strengthen, more rain-bearing clouds and gusty winds may affect several parts of the State in the coming days.
Heavy Rain Alerts Issued Across Tamil Nadu
The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts. Orange alerts have been issued for districts including Sivaganga, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai due to the possibility of intense rain spells.
Chennai and nearby northern districts such as Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai are also expected to receive significant rainfall around May 13. Weather experts believe Tamil Nadu could continue to enjoy cooler-than-normal temperatures till at least May 15 as the rain activity persists.
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