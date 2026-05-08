Atmospheric Circulation Triggers Widespread Rain

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has said that an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the southeast Arabian Sea and nearby Lakshadweep region is influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu. A trough extending from the Arabian Sea to central India through Karnataka and Maharashtra is also strengthening rain activity.

Because of this system, several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the coming days. Many districts have already witnessed sudden evening showers after intense daytime heat.