I Want to Talk, Singham Again to Kanguva: Watch 10 films for just Rs 99 on Cinema Lovers Day

On Cinema Lovers Day, watch 10 exciting films for just Rs 99, including Moana 2, I Want to Talk, Kanguva, Singham Again, Gladiator 2, and more.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day with 10 exciting films for just Rs 99! Watch anticipated titles like Moana 2, Gladiator 2, Kanguva, Singham Again, and more, offering a mix of genres and unforgettable entertainment at an unbeatable price.
 

article_image2

Celebrate Cinema Lovers day by watching latest release movies in just Rs 99: 

1. Moana 2

2. I Want to Talk

3. Gladiator 2
 

article_image3

You can watch some Movies on Cinema Lover Day at just Rs 99:

4. All we imagine as light

5. Kanguva

6. Bhairathi Ranagal
 

article_image4

Movies to watch on Cinema Lover Day:

7. The Sabarmati Report

8. Wicked

9. Singham Again

10. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

