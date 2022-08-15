Can you take this ridiculously-easy Independence Day 2022 quiz?

India is celebrating the 76th Independence Day today. August 15, 1947, marks the day our nation proclaimed its independence from the clutches of the British. Several freedom fighters etched their names in the annals of history, and several tales of courage continue to inspire the younger generation. On India's 75th Independence day, here's your chance to put your knowledge to the test with this special quiz.

Correct Answer: The Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950 Also Read | PHOTOS: 76th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Correct Answer: 'Jana Gana Mana' was officially adopted as the national anthem on January 24, 1950 Also Read: Independence Day 2022: PM Modi remembers Nehru, Savarkar; calls to fight to against corruption, nepotism

Correct Answer: Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union of India on September 10, 1949 Also Read: Independence Day 2022: India's 'techade' is here, says PM Modi as country prepares to launch 5G

Correct Answer: The total area of India is 3.3 million square kilometers Also Read: Independence Day 2022: What was unique about PM Modi's turban this year?

Correct Answer: The total length of India's coastline is 7,516.6 km Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Was this PM Modi's longest speech?

Correct Answer: First unofficial flag of India was hoisted at Parsee Bagan Square in Calcutta (Kolkata) on August 7, 1906 Also Read: Get rid of dynasty politics now, PM Modi tells 130 crore Indians

Correct Answer: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Vande Mataram was adopted as India's national song on January 24, 1950 Also Read: On I-Day, PM tweaks Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan

Correct Answer: On August 14-15, 1947 midnight, independent India's national flag was hoisted at the Council House, which was later renamed as Parliament House

Correct Answer: The political leader who was known as the Iron Man of India was Vallabhbhai Patel Also Read: Independence Day 2022: 7 top quotes from PM Modi's speech