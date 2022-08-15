Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can you take this ridiculously-easy Independence Day 2022 quiz?

    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    India is celebrating the 76th Independence Day today. August 15, 1947, marks the day our nation proclaimed its independence from the clutches of the British. Several freedom fighters etched their names in the annals of history, and several tales of courage continue to inspire the younger generation. On India's 75th Independence day, here's your chance to put your knowledge to the test with this special quiz.

    Correct Answer: The Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950

    Correct Answer: 'Jana Gana Mana' was officially adopted as the national anthem on January 24, 1950

    Correct Answer: Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union of India on September 10, 1949

    Correct Answer: The total area of India is 3.3 million square kilometers

    Correct Answer: The total length of India's coastline is 7,516.6 km

    Correct Answer: First unofficial flag of India was hoisted at Parsee Bagan Square in Calcutta (Kolkata) on August 7, 1906

    Correct Answer: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Vande Mataram was adopted as India's national song on January 24, 1950

    Correct Answer: On August 14-15, 1947 midnight, independent India's national flag was hoisted at the Council House, which was later renamed as Parliament House

    Correct Answer: The political leader who was known as the Iron Man of India was Vallabhbhai Patel

    Correct Answer: The freedom fighter who was known as 'Deshbandhu' was Chittaranjan Das

