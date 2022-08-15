PHOTOS: 76th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

India on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out his vision for the country for the next 25 years. Anganwadi workers, mortuary workers, street vendors and mudra scheme borrowers were among the special guests, along with NCC cadets dressed who were in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India. Let's take a look at some glimpses:

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022. Also Read: Independence Day 2022: 7 top quotes from PM Modi's speech

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the general salute presented by combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022. Also Read: Independence Day 2022: PM Modi remembers Nehru, Savarkar; calls to fight to against corruption, nepotism

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the general salute presented by combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeds to the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi after inspecting the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeds to the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi after inspecting the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022. Also seen are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag on the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022.

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Flower petals being showered by two MI-17 1V Helicopters during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022. Following the two Mi-17 are two Dhruv helicopters from 111 Helicopter Unit, ‘The Snow Tigers’. Also Read: Independence Day 2022: India's 'techade' is here, says PM Modi as country prepares to launch 5G

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022. Also Read: Independence Day 2022: What was unique about PM Modi's turban this year?

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022. Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Was this PM Modi's longest speech?

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022. Also Read: Get rid of dynasty politics now, PM Modi tells 130 crore Indians

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

Other glimpses of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen interacting with NCC cadets dressed in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India in front of Red Fort's ramparts. Also Read: On I-Day, PM tweaks Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan

Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence