    PHOTOS: 76th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    India on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out his vision for the country for the next 25 years. Anganwadi workers, mortuary workers, street vendors and mudra scheme borrowers were among the special guests, along with NCC cadets dressed who were in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India. Let's take a look at some glimpses:

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the general salute presented by combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the general salute presented by combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeds to the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi after inspecting the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeds to the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi after inspecting the Guard of Honour presented by the three Services and Delhi Police Guard during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022. Also seen are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag on the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Flower petals being showered by two MI-17 1V Helicopters during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2022. Following the two Mi-17 are two Dhruv helicopters from 111 Helicopter Unit, ‘The Snow Tigers’.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2022.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Other glimpses of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen interacting with NCC cadets dressed in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India in front of Red Fort's ramparts.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

    Other glimpses of Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen interacting with NCC cadets dressed in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India in front of Red Fort's ramparts.

