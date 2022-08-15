Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

The video of 1 minute and 26 seconds captures the picturesque jump of the skydiver as he unfurls the flag thousands of feet above the ground. The caption with the video reads, “High above in the skies of Russia the Tiranga is unfurled with great pride as we celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav HarGharTiranga campaign.”

The Indian Embassy in Russia unfurled the national flag from a parachute in Moscow during the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ahead of Independence Day. The embassy posted a video of a skydiver flying the Russian tricolour from his parachute on Twitter.

"High above in the sky of Russia, the Tiranga is unfurled with tremendous pride as we commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav HarGharTiranga campaign," the description for the video said.

Also Read | PHOTOS: 76th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

The magnificent leap of the skydiver as he unfolds the flag thousands of feet above the ground is captured in the 1 minute, 26 second video. The tricolour was flapping as the skydiver made spectacular twists in the air. Numerous embassies have planned celebrations and cultural programmes to honour India's 75th anniversary of its independence.

A cultural celebration comprising a picture exhibition, artistic performances, and a concert has been planned by the Indian Consul General in New York to commemorate the anniversary.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: 7 top quotes from PM Modi's speech