Independence Day 2022: Was this PM Modi's longest speech?

The 9th Independence speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was around 83 minutes long (1 hour and 23 minutes). The Prime Minister covered a wide range of subjects in it, including India's objectives, gender equality, and the nation's independence warriors. Discussions frequently centre on the PM's I-day speeches' length and time duration. The 94-minute address Modi made in 2016 was his longest to date.

His Independence Day address in 2021 was his third-longest one to date, lasting 88 minutes (1 hour and 28 minutes). Soon after raising the tricolour at Red Fort at 7:30 am, the Prime Minister started speaking and around 9:08 am, the address came to a conclusion.

The length of PM Modi's I-day speech in 2020 was close to 92 minutes. He gave his longest speech in 2016, which lasted approximately 94 minutes. The prime minister gave his shortest address in 2017. That year, he addressed the country for 56 minutes.

2014 was the first Independence Day address by Prime Minister Modi. The spontaneous monologue had gone on for 65 minutes. In 2015, PM Modi spoke for 86 minutes. Up until 2015, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's address from the Red Fort, which lasted 72 minutes, was the longest ever given from the fort. During his lengthy time as prime minister, Manmohan Singh gave 10 speeches, although his Independence Day addresses were limited to 50 minutes.

This year, PM Modi raised the national flag at the Red Fort's ramparts and gave his ninth straight speech to the nation while donning the customary kurta and churidar, a blue jacket, and black shoes. The safa trail featured tricolour stripes that matched those on Modi's occasion headwear.