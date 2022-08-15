Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get rid of dynasty politics now, PM Modi tells 130 crore Indians

    "I want to openly tell the people of this country -- come, let's purify India's politics and its institutions. We have to ensure that the nation gets rid of the nepotistic mindset and take the country forward on the basis of merit," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Independence Day.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a clarion call to eliminate 'parivarvad' (dynasty politics) from the country and said that some people are concerned about protecting their ill-gotten wealth.

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that when he spoke of 'parivarvad', people thought that he is talking merely about politics. However, he said, "No. Unfortunately, nepotism of the political sphere has taken roots in India's other institutions."

    "Our institutions have been caught in this 'parivarvad'. And because of that, my country's talent suffers, and my country's ability suffers. Those who have the potential for opportunity are left out because of this dynasty politics and 'bhai-bhatijavad'. This also becomes a major reason for corruption," he said.

    Calling upon the nation's people to be alert against the corrupt as well as corruption, the Prime Minister said: "We have to create hatred towards dynasty politics and 'bhai-bhatijavad' in every institution. We have to create awareness so that we can save our institutions. This is essential for the bright future of our institutions."

    "Similarly, in politics, 'parivarvad' has done injustice to the ability of this country. Dynasty politics is aimed at the welfare of a family. It has nothing to do with the welfare of the country. And that is why, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I want to openly tell the people of this country -- come, let's purify India's politics and its institutions. We have to ensure that the nation gets rid of the nepotistic mindset and take the country forward on the basis of merit," the Prime Minister said. 

