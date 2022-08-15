Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On I-Day, PM tweaks Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day 2022 speech at the Red Fort gave a ‘Jai Anusandhan’ (innovation) slogan. He praised the ability of small farmers, small industrialists, and small traders as well as their contribution to India's advancement over the years.

     

    In his Independence Day address from Red Fort on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the ability of small farmers, small industrialists, and small traders as well as their contribution to India's advancement over the years.

    "Remember the salutation offered by Lal Bahadur Shastri, the former prime minister of India: 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, Atal Bihari Vajpayee connected it by uttering the phrase, 'Jai Vigyan'. However, Jai Anusandhan is now a prerequisite for the Amrit Kaal. He sang, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan'."

    The Prime Minister also exhorted the people to work toward making India independent. Every person, every government, and every societal unit now has responsibility for it, he added. "Self-reliant India, this is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society, which we have to take forward,” the prime minister said. The greatest asset of any nation is its aspirational society. Every person in the nation desires both change and change to occur. He said, "They want to see the transformation right before their eyes.

    The government, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working to guarantee that young people have enough funding to do research in all areas, from space to the seas.

    "It is our goal to ensure that young people in the nation receive assistance for research in all fields, from space to the ocean's depths. We are increasing our deep ocean and space missions as a result. The depths of space and the ocean hold the key to our destiny," according to the prime minister. The Digital India movement was also praised by Prime Minister Modi, who noted that companies in tier 2 and tier 3 cities are being led by young people.

