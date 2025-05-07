AP and Telangana Weather, May 8: Sweltering temperatures with brief storms
AP and Telangana Weather, May 8: While mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected, some areas may see isolated thunderstorms and breezy spells.
AP and Telangana Weather, May 8: Residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect intense heat and high humidity on Thursday. The weather will remain mostly dry and sunny in many areas. Some regions may experience brief thunderstorms and breezy conditions.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 35.6°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Hyderabad will enjoy mostly sunny skies with just a few scattered clouds offering. Light winds may provide minimal comfort in the late hours.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33.9°C
Min Temperature: 28.3°C
Real Feel: 40.6°C
Visakhapatnam will experience a humid day and partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 38.3°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 41.7°C
Mostly sunny skies and minimal cloud cover throughout the day. It will remain one of the hottest cities in the region today.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 27.2°C
Real Feel: 44.4°
Vijayawada is set for a hot and humid day with a mix of sun and clouds. In the afternoon, localized thunderstorms are possible in parts of the region.