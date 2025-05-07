Image Credit : Social Media

Warangal

Max Temperature: 38.3°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 41.7°C

Mostly sunny skies and minimal cloud cover throughout the day. It will remain one of the hottest cities in the region today.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 27.2°C

Real Feel: 44.4°

Vijayawada is set for a hot and humid day with a mix of sun and clouds. In the afternoon, localized thunderstorms are possible in parts of the region.