Kerala Weather, May 7: Scattered thunderstorms and rising heat
Kerala Weather, May 7: Cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam are expected to see storm activity, particularly later in the day.
Kerala Weather, May 7: Wednesday will be a blend of sunshine, high cloud cover, and scattered thunderstorms in several regions. Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam are likely to see storm activity later in the day. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Humidity will be high throughout the day. Residents should be prepared for sudden rain showers and minor disruptions in the afternoon
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Warmth and humidity will make outdoor activities slightly uncomfortable during peak hours. Light clothing and hydration are key to staying comfortable.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Storms may bring heavy but brief rainfall with possible lightning. Avoid outdoor activities during late afternoon hours when storm chances peak.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Possible thunderstorms in various parts during the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay alert to changing conditions.