Image Credit : social Media

Warangal

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel: 41°C

With no significant rain expected, Warangal will remain dry and hot. It is advisable to avoid staying outside for extended periods during the hottest part of the day.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 44°C

Vijayawada will be one of the hottest cities in the region on Wednesday. A couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon will bring some temporary relief from the heat.