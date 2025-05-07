AP and Telangana Weather, May 7: Sunshine, intense heat, and afternoon storms
AP and Telangana Weather, May 7: Hyderabad and Warangal brace for hot, sunny conditions, while Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada may see brief thunderstorms.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
AP and Telangana Weather, May 7: Cities like Hyderabad and Warangal will experience hot and mostly sunny conditions, and other cities such as Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will witness increasing cloudiness and the possibility of brief rain. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
In Hyderabad, the day will start with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Expect a warm morning. No significant rainfall is expected.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 39°C
By the afternoon, the clouds will begin to increase. There’s possibility of thunderstorms, which could bring brief relief from the heat.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 41°C
With no significant rain expected, Warangal will remain dry and hot. It is advisable to avoid staying outside for extended periods during the hottest part of the day.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 44°C
Vijayawada will be one of the hottest cities in the region on Wednesday. A couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon will bring some temporary relief from the heat.