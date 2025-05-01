Image Credit : FREEPIK

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

In Hyderabad, the weather will remain largely sunny and dry. Some cloud cover will offer respite from the sun’s intensity. Residents are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Bright sunshine throughout the morning and early afternoon. However, scattered thunderstorms are possible in parts of the city by late afternoon or early evening.