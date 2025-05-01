AP and Telangana Weather, May 1: Mercury soars across major cities; Check updates
AP and Telangana Weather, May 1: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are bracing for intense summer heat. Some cities will witness isolated thunderstorms. However, temperatures continue to soar. Let’s look at the city-wise forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
In Hyderabad, the weather will remain largely sunny and dry. Some cloud cover will offer respite from the sun’s intensity. Residents are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Bright sunshine throughout the morning and early afternoon. However, scattered thunderstorms are possible in parts of the city by late afternoon or early evening.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 43°C
Warangal will see intense sunshine throughout the day. Wear protective clothing, and drink water regularly.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel Temperature: 44°C
Vijayawada will be one of the hottest cities in the region today. There may be scattered thunderstorms in some regions in the afternoon.