A simple cooking task turned into a severe medical emergency in West Midnapore, West Bengal, after a woman accidentally used acid instead of water while preparing food. Six members of the same family, including three children, were rushed to hospital with serious symptoms. They have now been shifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment, according to a report by India Today.

How the accident happened

The incident took place in the home of Santu, a resident of Ratneshwarbati. He works as a silversmith and keeps acid in his house for silver-related work. This acid was stored in a container that looked very similar to the ones usually used to store water.

On Sunday, a woman from the family unknowingly picked up the acid container while cooking. She mixed the liquid into the food, believing it was water. The mistake went unnoticed until after the family finished their lunch.

Family members fall ill after lunch

Not long after eating the meal, all six family members began showing worrying symptoms. These included severe stomach pain, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and a burning sensation. One child’s condition was reported to be especially serious, which caused panic among the family and neighbours.

As their condition worsened, the family rushed them to Ghatal Hospital for emergency care. Doctors quickly identified the cause of the sudden illness as ingestion of food contaminated with acid, the India Today report added.

Shifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment

Doctors at Ghatal Hospital provided immediate first aid and stabilised the patients. However, due to the seriousness of the cases, all six were referred to a hospital in Kolkata, where better facilities and specialist treatment are available.

The children, especially the one in critical condition, required urgent monitoring. Hospital authorities have not shared detailed updates on their latest condition yet.

Officials advise caution in storing hazardous materials

Local officials and health workers have urged families in the area to be extremely careful when keeping hazardous chemicals at home. They advised that acids and similar substances should never be stored in containers used for food or water, especially in homes where children live.

Authorities are also expected to review safety practices for households that handle chemicals for professional work, such as jewellery and metal polishing.