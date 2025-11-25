Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called an all-party meeting on November 30 ahead of the Winter Session, which will run from December 1 to 19. The meeting will discuss the legislative agenda and seek suggestions from the opposition.

All-Party Meeting to Finalise Agenda

Earlier, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told ANI that an all-party meeting will be held to share the list of bills with the Leader of the Opposition, to take their suggestions. Meghwal said, "We are going to have a meeting with the Secretaries of various departments. We will conduct a scrutiny of all the pending bills that are supposed to be passed, and then an all-party meeting will be held where we will share the list of bills with the leader of the opposition, and then we will form strategies according to the suggestions by the opposition leaders."

Winter Session from Dec 1 to 19

Kiren Rijiju had announced that the winter session of Parliament would run from December 1 to 19. The President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal of the government to convene the session on the given dates, Kiren Rijiju mentioned in a post on X.

Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12.

MHA Clarifies on Chandigarh's Status

Meanwhile, amid speculations regarding Chandigarh being included under Article 240 under the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday clarified that the proposal aimed at simplifying the Central Government's law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration, stressing that no final decision has been taken and that existing administrative arrangements will remain unaffected.

According to a release, the proposal "in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure," nor does it intend to modify the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana. The Ministry further said that any decision on the matter will be taken only after "adequate consultations with all stakeholders," ensuring that the interests of Chandigarh are fully protected. It also underlined that there is "no need for any concern" regarding the issue and clarified that the Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill related to this proposal in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. (ANI)