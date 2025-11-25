Image Credit : Getty

People across parts of northwest India on Monday (November 24) evening looked up to find the sky a little dimmer, a little hazier, and strangely off-colour. What many didn't realise was that the cause was not local dust, not pollution, and not the weather but a volcanic ash cloud that had travelled thousands of kilometres from Ethiopia.

In an incredibly rare event, ash from the Hayli Gubbi volcano, a mountain that had slept for nearly 10,000 years, made its way to Indian airspace, drifting over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab.

Weather watchers at IndiaMetSky were the first to spot it entering Gujarat around 5:30 pm, calling the phenomenon "unusual" and "fascinating," even as authorities scrambled to assess its impact.