Image Credit : Freepik

Warangal

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Warangal will be one of the hottest locations of the day. Prolonged exposure to such conditions could be dangerous, especially for children and outdoor workers, so, precautions are advised.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel Temperature: 44°C

Vijayawada is expected to face one of the most extreme temperatures. It is strongly advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.