AP and Telangana Weather, April 30: Scorching skies and high heat risks
AP and Telangana Weather, April 30: High temperatures and humidity are expected. Cities like Hyderabad, Warangal, and Vijayawada will face extreme heat.
AP and Telangana Weather, April 30: Most cities across the two states will experience soaring temperatures, harsh sunlight, and very high humidity levels in some areas. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
In Hyderabad, the day will be mostly sunny and very hot, with the maximum temperature reaching 39°C. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and take extra precautions to stay hydrated and cool.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Visakhapatnam will see partly sunny skies and a light afternoon breeze, Wear light, breathable clothing and avoid direct sunlight when possible.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Warangal will be one of the hottest locations of the day. Prolonged exposure to such conditions could be dangerous, especially for children and outdoor workers, so, precautions are advised.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 44°C
Vijayawada is expected to face one of the most extreme temperatures. It is strongly advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.