PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom anniversary. PM Modi hailed his sacrifice for humanity, while Shah recalled his struggle for Kashmiri Pandits against the Mughals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji on his 350th martyrdom anniversary on Tuesday, saying that Guru's martyrdom for the "protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society."

In a post on X, PM Modi shared a video and paid reverence to Guru Tegh Bahadur's unmatched courage and sacrifice. "On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice. His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society," PM Modi.

Additonally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the ninth Sikh Guru and recalled how he "struggled for the Kashmiri Pandits, challenged the tyrannical Mughals, and sacrificed everything for the sake of religion."

"On the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Guru of Sikhism, 'Hind Ki Chadar' Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, I pay my respects and homage to him," he said.

"Remembering the saga of sacrifice of Guru Sahib Ji, filled with valour, restraint, sacrifice, and devotion, even today fills the heart with pride and a resolve for national defence," he added.

Meanwhile, the three-day 'Gurmat Samagam', which began on November 23, will conclude on November 25. CM Rekha Gupta stated that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being commemorated across the country with deep devotion, reverence and enthusiasm. (ANI)