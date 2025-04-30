Kerala Weather, April 30: Thunderstorms and rain in THESE cities
Kerala Weather, April 30: Trivandrum, Kollam and other cities are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain. Other areas may face heat and humidity.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Kerala Weather, April 30: Some cities like Trivandrum and Kollam will see thunderstorms and rain. Other cities may experience heat and humidity. Stay updated with the changing weather conditions. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kochi will see clouds and sun, with a couple of thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Residents should stay prepared for sudden changes in weather.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Kozhikode will see clouds and sunshine, with a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. The day will see a high of 33°C.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33°C. Residents should be prepared for scattered showers.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 38°C
The rain will provide brief but much-needed cooling. The weather conditions will fluctuate, making it essential to take precautions.