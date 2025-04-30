Image Credit : social media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Kochi will see clouds and sun, with a couple of thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Residents should stay prepared for sudden changes in weather.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Kozhikode will see clouds and sunshine, with a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. The day will see a high of 33°C.