Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, expressed joy on being invited to the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Ram Temple. He called for Hindu-Muslim harmony as PM Modi prepared to hoist the flag atop the temple's shikhara.

Former Litigant Iqbal Ansari Expresses Joy

Ahead of the historic 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, expressed his excitement over being invited, saying the city is witnessing a wave of joy as people from across India and around the world gather to celebrate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony today. Speaking to ANI, Ansari said, "Ayodhya is the city of religion. Gods and goddesses of all religions reside here. There are saints and sages in Ayodhya. The land of Ayodhya is considered pure. Now, the temple of Lord Ram has been built, and the flag hoisting is going to take place at the hands of the Prime Minister. This is a good thing. This is a day of pride, this is the day when the flag is going to be hoisted at the temple of Lord Ram by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People from all over the country and the world are coming here, and there is a wave of joy in Ayodhya. I, too, have been invited, and I will go."

Calls for Hindu-Muslim Harmony

Iqbal Ansari, who became the main litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed structure case after his father died in 2016, said that there should be "harmony between Hindus and Muslims" and that the "country should progress". "We want that there should be peace in the country, there should be mutual harmony...There should be harmony between Hindus and Muslims...our country should progress, this is our wish, and this is our message also," he added.

'Renaissance of Sanatan Culture': CM Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the event the "renaissance of Sanatan culture."

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Modi along with saints and guests ahead of the ceremony at the Ram Janmanbhoomi Temple premises.

At around noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

In an X post, CM Yogi wrote, "In the foremost of the seven sacred cities, the divine Shri Ayodhya Dham, today, from the sacred hands of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a grand saffron flag is about to be hoisted atop the spire of the Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple."

"This divine message of the renaissance of Sanatan culture is infusing indomitable spiritual and soulful energy throughout the entire Bharatvarsha. The faith, penance, and anticipation of crores of Ram devotees are today about to be established at a new pinnacle. The nation is today immersed in Ram, immersed in Dharma," he added.

Significance of the 'Dharma Dhwaj'

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Puranic Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

Supreme Court's 2019 Verdict

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in 2019, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque. (ANI)