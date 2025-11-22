Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, DG Assam Rifles, visited the Capt N Kenguruse Centre in Kohima, interacting with and motivating NEET/JEE aspirants. He reviewed their progress, facilities, and reaffirmed Assam Rifles' commitment to youth empowerment.

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General Assam Rifles, visited the Capt N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence & Wellness at the NIEDO Centre, Chieswema, Kohima district Friday, where he interacted with NEET and JEE aspirants undergoing coaching under the Assam Rifles-NIEDO initiative.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DGAR Motivates Students and Reviews Progress

During the visit, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera motivated the students, urging them to stay focused, disciplined and committed to their preparation. He reviewed their academic progress, study routines and overall readiness for upcoming competitive examinations. The DGAR also inspected the living conditions, hostel arrangements, classrooms and academic infrastructure at the centre.

Supportive Ecosystem for Aspirants Applauded

He appreciated the supportive ecosystem created for the aspirants and emphasised the importance of quality education, mentorship and holistic development for empowering youth in the North East. The NIEDO faculty and mentorship team briefed the DGAR on the academic modules, counselling framework and wellness routines designed to strengthen conceptual clarity, confidence and resilience among the students. The aspirants expressed gratitude for the opportunities made possible through the Assam Rifles-NIEDO partnership.

Commitment to Youth Potential Reaffirmed

The visit concluded with encouraging words from Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, who reaffirmed the Assam Rifles' commitment to nurturing youth potential and fostering academic excellence across the region. (ANI)