Authorities in Prayagraj are racing to complete preparations for the Magh Mela 2025-2026, a major spiritual gathering at the Sangam. Despite delays from high water levels, work is underway for the event starting with the first bath on January 3.

Preparations are underway for a major spiritual gathering, Magh Mela, to be held after the Maha Kumbh near the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. As preparations for Magh Mela intensify, authorities are working around the clock to ready the temporary township that rises each year on the sandy banks of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Authorities Detail Preparation Plans

According to Dayanand Prashad, ADM of Apar Meladhikari, preparations for Magh Mela 2025-2026 are underway, with labelling work ongoing across all sectors. Teams from the PwD, Jal Nigam, and Electricity Department have been mobilised on-site to carry out their respective tasks. The first holy bath is scheduled for January 3, and all preparations are expected to be completed before then. "The preparations for Magh Mela 2025-2026 have begun. The water level of the Ganges river is being monitored continuously...Labelling work has begun in all sectors.... As soon as the water level of the Ganges river will come down... the work on the settlement of the sectors has also begun....The tenders of all departments have been completed. All departments have been mobilized on the spot to do their work.....PwD, Jal Nigam, Electricity Department have been mobilized on the spot to do their work...The tenders of the Mela Pradikaran and other sanitation tenders will be completed soon....All work will be completed by the time of the bath. The first bath is on 3rd January....All preparations will be completed before that and the bath will be completed successfully.", Prashad said.

Spiritual Significance and Challenges

For nearly 40 days, the site hosts lakhs of devotees, many of whom come from India and abroad to participate in Kalpavas, a period dedicated to spiritual discipline, reflection, and religious discourse. Discussions on the purpose of life, the path to salvation and global harmony form an integral part of the tradition. However, this year, officials faced a significant challenge as stagnant water from the Ganga and Yamuna lingered along the riverbank for an extended period, complicating the layout and planning of the fair. With a heavy turnout expected following the Maha Kumbh, preparations are being scaled up accordingly.

CM Reviews Arrangements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also been reviewing the ongoing arrangements to ensure that the upcoming Magh Mela is conducted smoothly and safely. The Magh Mela of Prayag is a 45-day pilgrimage held at the sacred confluence known as the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. This event occurs in the Hindu month of 'Magh,' which generally falls between January and February, and it will begin in the first week of January.

Cleanliness Drive in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, in preparation for the grand flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple scheduled for November 25, a primary cleanliness drive was organised in Ayodhya on Saturday. The initiative was aimed at ensuring the city and temple premises are spotless for devotees and dignitaries expected to attend the historic event.

Officials from the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, along with local volunteers and members of various social organisations, actively participated in the cleanliness campaign. Sweeping, garbage collection, and road and surrounding area sanitisation were carried out across the city, particularly near the temple complex, to ensure a hygienic environment. (ANI)