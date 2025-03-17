AP and Telangana Weather, March 17: Temperatures continue to soar; Cloudy day in THESE cities

AP and Telangana Weather, March 17: Expect hot, sunny days! Hyderabad and Vijayawada temperatures close to 40°C. Stay hydrated & avoid peak sun. 

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, March 17: Several cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and mostly sunny weather on Monday. The temperatures will rise steadily, residents are advised to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated. Let’s look at the weather forecast below. 
 

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 22°C
The city will see a hot afternoon, with temperatures nearing 40°C. Clear skies will dominate, with little chance of rain.

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 36°C
A relatively cooler day compared to inland regions, with refreshing sea breezes making conditions comfortable.


Warangal
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Expect a hot and dry day, with minimal cloud cover. Residents should take precautions against dehydration.

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
One of the hottest cities today. People are advised to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon.

