AP and Telangana Weather, March 17: Temperatures continue to soar; Cloudy day in THESE cities

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, March 17: Expect hot, sunny days! Hyderabad and Vijayawada temperatures close to 40°C. Stay hydrated & avoid peak sun.

AP and Telangana Weather, March 17 : Several cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience hot and mostly sunny weather on Monday. The temperatures will rise steadily, residents are advised to take precautions to stay cool and hydrated. Let’s look at the weather forecast below.

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 22°C

The city will see a hot afternoon, with temperatures nearing 40°C. Clear skies will dominate, with little chance of rain.

Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 36°C

A relatively cooler day compared to inland regions, with refreshing sea breezes making conditions comfortable.