A newly surfaced video shows Wing Commander Namansh Syal at the Dubai Air Show shortly before the Tejas fighter jet he was flying crashed during an aerial display. The Indian Air Force officer died in the accident.

New Delhi: A newly surfaced video has captured Wing Commander Namansh Syal at the Dubai Air Show shortly before the Tejas fighter aircraft he was piloting crashed during an aerial display, causing his tragic death. The young officer, known for his professionalism and calm demeanour, had been participating in the prestigious international event as part of the Indian Air Force’s showcase team. His untimely passing has left his family, colleagues, and hometown in deep shock, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Pilot Seen Interacting With Indian Delegation Before Display

The footage from the Dubai Air Show shows Wing Commander Syal, originally from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, interacting with senior Indian officials present at the event. He is seen with Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, India’s Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal, and Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R. Mahajan. The video highlights the routine interactions that typically take place before high-profile demonstrations, making the tragedy that followed even more poignant.

Family and Village Mourn the Loss

Wing Commander Syal, aged 34, is survived by his wife, who also serves in the Indian Air Force, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents. Relatives from Patiyalkar village described him as humble, dedicated, and deeply committed to his duty.

One family member told ANI, "The entire village is grieving today," noting that Syal had been due for a promotion and had already risen to the rank of Squadron Leader at a young age.

Details of the Tejas Crash at Dubai Air Show

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon during a flying demonstration near Al Maktoum International Airport. The Tejas, a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), went down at around 2.10 pm local time.

Initial visuals from the incident suggest that the pilot was unable to recover the aircraft while performing a negative-G manoeuvre at low altitude. The Indian Air Force has announced that a Court of Inquiry has been set up to determine the exact cause of the crash and any contributing factors.

Second Tejas Crash in Less Than Two Years

This incident is the second crash involving a Tejas fighter in less than two years. In March last year, another Tejas aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the jet’s two-decade history since its maiden flight in 2001. The pilot in that case ejected safely, which led to a detailed investigation and subsequent safety reviews.