A thick layer of fog engulfed Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, affecting daily commuters with low visibility. Drivers reported facing difficulties due to the dense fog. The IMD has forecast more fog for the coming week in the region.

With mercury dipping further in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Saturday morning, a thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the city, affecting daily commuters by making driving a bit risky amid low visibility.

Commuters Face Challenges

According to locals, sometimes vehicles just a few feet away on the road are not visible to drivers, posing greater challenges during their early morning commute. "It's very foggy today. There are not many problems right now because it is early morning, then it will be fine during the day. However, while driving the vehicle, we are facing some difficulties," a local resident told ANI.

Businesses were also affected, specifically because auto drivers said they cannot see the vehicles while driving properly. "There is a lot of fog on the Delhi Road. We can't see the vehicles on the roads," an auto driver told ANI.

Temperature and IMD Forecast

Moradabad recorded an average temperature of 14 degrees Celsius early morning, around 3 degrees above the minimum 11 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday night in Barabanki and Bulandshahr. Friday's maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department said on Friday that there were no significant changes in day temperatures across the state; however, minimum visibility was around 200 meters at many places. The IMD has also forecast the temperature to remain in the 10 to 11 degree Celsius range, with the possibility of fog or mist every morning for the coming week, atleast till November 27, with a maximum humidity of 80% and a minimum of 50%.

Air Quality in Moradabad

The city has also managed to keep itself in the 100-250 AQI range, with multiple parts of the city recording an AQI in the 'moderate' category. While Buddhi Vihar recorded an AQI of 140, Eco Herbal Park recorded 258, going up to the 'poor category', while Employment office area had its air quality pinned at 183.

Delhi Air Quality Persists in 'Very Poor' Category

Meanwhile, in Delhi too, air quality persisted in the 'very poor' category, recording an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System. Despite a slight improvement from the average AQI of 364 recorded on Friday, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning.