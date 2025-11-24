A Delhi engineer's conversation with a cab driver has left the internet in splits after a translation issue led to a misunderstanding about life and death.

Arnav Gupta, an engineer, shared on social media how he had kept his Uber driver waiting for just a couple of minutes while stepping out of his home. Moments later, a notification popped up on his phone that shocked him to the core.

The message, translated into English, read, “I am facing the threat of murder.”

A stunned Gupta wrote, “A chill ran down my spine. It is Delhi after all. Anything can happen. Is he threatening to murder me because I made him wait and mistyped it? Are people on the street threatening to murder him because he is blocking the road? All sorts of thoughts raced through my head."

The Big Twist: Lost in Translation

Gupta, with thoughts still running into his mind, decided to dig deeper. A quick check of the original message led to a hilarious twist.

“I saw it was a message translated by Google. I clicked ‘see original’ as at least 15 different possible translations roamed around my head. And then I heaved the biggest sigh of relief in a long, long time. He was in front of Mother Dairy,” he wrote.

The driver wasn’t in danger, he was simply updating his location. A harmless text blown into a virtual SOS due to a Google Translate misfire.

Internet in Splits

Gupta’s thread triggered reactions, laughter across social media. Curious users questioned how such a translation popped up in the first place. One asked, “Wouldn't you get the notification of the untranslated message first?”

Gupta clarified, “I think because it is a UK account, it shows notification of the English translated message.”

“I was ready to read a good 5-minute thriller story, but ye toh shuru hote hi khatam hogaya,” cracked one user.

Another wrote, “What a plot twist, I did not see that coming at all."

Someone else added, “It was worth opening the thread.”